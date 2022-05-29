Giro d’Italia Stage 21 LIVE

Verona 17 km Timetrial

I can’t believe how they planned this GT with the Maglia Rosa decided long long (several hundred meters) before the final TT? The top 10 looks unlikely to shift much so most of the focus is on the bigs avoiding disasters and drama and then the stage win and the celebrations.

Expected finish: 17:10 CEST (last rider)

Poor Romeo of the Day : Tobias Foss

Had a pretty disappointing Giro but he is one of the top riders from the first TT who looks like targeting today. Saving his race?

