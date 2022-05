Budapest - Visegrád 195 km

Mamma mia! It’s Giro-time finally, I can smell summer already. We start off with three days in Hungary and in a weird turn of events the TT stage comes after the first road stage.

Expected finish: 17:00-17:30 CEST

Bálint Bakfark of the Day: Mathieu van der Poel

Some say the oldest man in the world will win, some say a lovable Eritrean. Here we don’t deal in dystopias or utopias but in sensible reality.

Official site , Startlist