Giro d’Italia Stage 3: Cavendish Takes 16th Career Giro Stage Victory

The 2022 Giro d’Italia got the bunch sprint it wanted in Balatonfüred, Hungary today, as Quick Step led Mark Cavendish to his 16th career stage victory in the race, tying him for 16th place all time with Raffaele Di Paco and Guido Bontempi, sprinters from another time. The Manxman is now only one win behind Gino Bartali but miles behind all time leaders Cipollini and Binda, both over 40 stage wins. Cavendish came from some distance out, on the tip of the spear in his low position, but it was enough for him to hold off Arnaud Demare and Fernando Gaviria. Overall race leader Mathieu van der Poel tried to contest the sprint but couldn’t find a way through, taking his foot off the gas in the final 100 meters. Given the bunch finish there were no changes to the general classification as the Giro disembarks for Italy.

CAVENDISH Mark QST 4h56’39” DEMARE Arnaud GFC, s.t. GAVIRIA RENDON Fernando UAD GIRMAY HAILU Biniam IWG MARECZKO Jakub AFC THEUNS Edward TFS CONSONNI Simone COF EWAN Caleb LTS DAINESE Alberto DSM BAUHAUS Phil, TBV

Kaposvár - Balatonfüred 201 km

Day 3 and finally the sprinters get a reminder why they bothered coming here in the first place.

Expected finish: 17:00 - 17:30 CEST

This finale in a straight safe line isn’t worthy of the Giro.

Franz Liszt of the Day:Caleb Ewan

His boo-boo from stage one didn’t seem to bother him yesterday so he has to be the favorite.

