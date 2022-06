Saint Chaffrey - Vaujany 134.8 km

It’s been a slow boil but now we’re at the real alpine Dauphiné. Be interesting to see how that final climb works in a race, it’s a bit of an odd finale.

Expected finish: 16:45 - 17:15 CEST

Vaujazzled of the Day : Primož Roglič

They keep saying he isn’t the guy and the TT wasn’t super, but still......

