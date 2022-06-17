 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tour de Suisse Stage 6 LIVE

By Jens
/ new
tour de suisse graphics logo

Locarno - Moosalp 177,5 km

Big mountain stage for whoever is left in the race without the ‘rona.

Expected finish: 16:15 - 16:45 CEST

Super healthy : Jakob Fuglsang

Last man standing.

Official site , Startlist

More From Podium Cafe

Loading comments...