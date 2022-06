Ambri - Malbun 194.6 km

More big mountains and with a finishing climb of 12.8 km at 8.4% you can make a serious dent in the GC before the TT tomorrow.

Expected finish: 16:05 - 16:35 CEST

Malbunny of the Day : Thomas De Gendt

Breakaway wins the day again is what I’m saying.

Official site , Startlist