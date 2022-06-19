 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tour de Suisse Stage 8 LIVE

By Jens
/ new
tour de suisse graphics logo

Vaduz 25.6 km Timetrial

TT to decide the GC.

Expected finish: 16:20 CEST (last rider)

Vaduzzer of the Day : Stefan Küng

On this form, in this company, he almost has to win.

Official site , Startlist , Start times TT

