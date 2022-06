La Voulte sur Rhône - Beauchastel 191.8 km

A slightly curious edition of the Dolphin this year. A thin-ish startlist and not a lot of chatter around the race for whatever reason. On the upside that makes it look ideal for allowing some younger, less established, riders to step up.

Expected finish: 14:35 - 15:05 CEST

Ardechian of the Day : Christophe Laporte

Well rested and ready to start off another big French stage race with a bang?

