Women’s Tour LIVE

Stage 2: Harlow - Harlow 92.1 km

After a trouble plagued stage 1 the only way is up. This should be a straight forward sprint day.

Expected finish: 14:25: - 14:55 CEST

Almost a Londoner : Lorena Wiebes

Unless she is banged up worse than it looked from yesterday DSM should get their revenge.

Official site , Startlist

Stage 1: Colchester - Bury St Edmunds 142.1 km

First out of the summer’s three big stage races is the Women’s Tour. This is going to be the sprintiest one of the three and historically it has been a tight GC where the fight for bonus seconds really matters. This edition has some decisive-looking climbs as well by the looks of it.

Expected finish: 15:40: 16:25 CEST

Suffolkating the competition : Lorena Wiebes

At the moment she is in a different galaxy from the nearest competition.

Official site , Startlist