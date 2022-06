Saint Paulien - Chastreix-Sancy 169 km

An uphill finish of the milder kind.

Expected finish: 16:25 - 16:50 CEST

Dolphin of the Day : Primož Roglič

If he’s on ok form a sprint at the end of an uphill drag seems like one he would target, especially if he’s not super focused on GC as they say.

Official site , Startlist