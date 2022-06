Thizy-les-Bourgs - Chaintré 162.3 km

A more relaxed day after the TT, sprint or breakaway?

Expected finish: 16:25 - 16:50 CEST

Wine guy of the Day : Mikkel Honoré

Wild stab in the dark but it feels like Jumbo might want to take a breather today and let som no-hopers go to the line in a breakaway.

