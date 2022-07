Aigle - Châtel les Portes du Soleil km

We stay in Switzerland for most of the day and befitting the country the climbs are sensible, nothing too extreme. To me it looks like an obvious breakaway day but who can tell at this point.

Expected finish: 17:25 - 18:05 CEST

Sunny Boy of the Day : Lennard Kämna

Lennard feels like the new gold standard for hard breakaway days. And also I wasted my Bauke pick on yesterday’s stage and now he has absolutely-not-covid-at-all.

Official site , Startlist