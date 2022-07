Morzine les Portes du Soleil - Megève 148.1 km

Easing our way into the midweek Alpine madness to come with a gentle stage profile.

Expected finish: 16:55 - 17:20 CEST

Altiporter of the Day : Lennard Kämna

Sticking with this one because surely it’s another breakaway day.

Official site , Startlist