Tour de France Stage 11: POGACAR CRACKED, VINGEGAARD TAKES CONTROL OF TOUR

Jumbo finally did it. The strongest team of the Tour de France, found a way to harness its team excellence into a cudgel to use against the seemingly unbeatable double champion, UAE’s Tadej Pogačar, and snatch control of the maillot jaune from the Slovene. Tonight it belongs to Jonas Vingegaard, whose massive attack with 5km remaining in the stage gave him a lead of over two minutes on all his rivals, but in truth it belongs to everyone on that team. To Wout Van Aert, who made it over the top of the Col du Galibier with the first chase group behind soloist Warren Barguil of Arkea, so that Van Aert could take part in the approach to the final climb. To Steven Kruijswijk, now the team’s second placed rider, and Sepp Kuss, who were by their leader’s side as they poured on the pressure on the Galibier. And to Primož Roglič, the team’s alternate captain, who emptied his tank attacking again and again on the Galibier, knowing that each assault on his countryman would cause a response and force Pogačar to burn another match. And to team management, who orchestrated one of the greatest stage strategies of recent memory, with now a solid chance of success eleven days from now.

The race is far from over, and tomorrow’s race to Alpe d’Huez might be the key to the entire Tour, so Jumbo will not be celebrating tonight so much as recovering, feeling pleased but quickly turning to what must be done next. INEOS Grenadiers will test them, as former winner Geraint Thomas ground his way into fourth place and teammate Adam Yates into sixth, while DSM’s Romain Bardet is now Vingegaard’s closest competitor at 2.16, six seconds ahead of Pogačar.

I am at a loss to say much more. The entire stage was a legendary battle from all sides. Rewatch it all if you can. And get ready for more to come.

Results:

Jonas Vingegaard Jumbo-Visma, 04:18:02 Nairo Quintana Team Arkéa-Samsic, + 59 Romain Bardet Team DSM, + 01:10 Geraint Thomas INEOS Grenadiers, + 01:38 David Gaudu Groupama-FDJ, + 02:04 Adam Yates INEOS Grenadiers, + 02:10 Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates, + 02:51 Alexey Lutsenko Astana Qazaqstan Team+ 03:38 Steven Kruijswijk Jumbo-Visma+ 03:59 Warren Barguil Team Arkéa-Samsic+ 04:16 Pierre Latour TotalEnergies+ 04:37 Aleksandr Vlasov BORA-hansgrohe+ 04:40 Rafal Majka UAE Team Emirates+ 06:38 Valentin Madouas Groupama-FDJ+ 07:26 Enric Mas Movistar Team+ 08:08

GC:

Vingegaard, 41:29:59 Bardet, + 02:16 Pogacar, + 02:22 Thomas, + 02:26 Quintana, + 02:37 Yates, + 03:06 Gaudu, + 03:13 Vlasov, + 07:23 Lutsenko, + 08:07 Mas, + 09:29

