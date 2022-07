Briançon - Alpe d’Huez 165.1 km

A well rested peloton come to this monster stage after a relaxing and uneventful day yesterday. The Alpe on Bastille Day is a great recipe for madness.

Expected finish: 17:55 - 18:30 CEST

Frenchman of the Day : Bauke Mollema

There is something to be said for tradition and a Dutchman winning on the Dutch mountain fits the bill.

