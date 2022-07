Le Bourg d’Oisans - St Étienne 192.6 km

Sprint or breakaway I suppose is the main question. I seem to recall sprint teams very reluctant to count this as a sprint opportunity before the race but who knows.

Expected finish: 17:25 - 17:50 CEST

A little bit of both of the Day : Peter Sagan

Covering my bases with a guy who could win in both scenarios. The way he looked in Denmark I’d be a little surprised if he walked away from this Tour emptyhanded.

