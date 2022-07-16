Tour de France Stage 14 LIVE

Saint Étienne - Mende 192.5 km

Hello Côte de la Croix Neuve, Montée Laurent Jalabert - Aérodrome de Mende my old friend, we’ve come to talk with you again.

Ever so often we go via Mende on our road from Alps to Pyrenées (or vice versa) and the biting little climb, and the hard roads that lead to it, usually delivers good racing.

Expected finish: 17:05 - 17:35 CEST

Massif pilot of the Day : Bauke Mollema

How many times can I pick Bauke before it gets embarrassing for both of us?

