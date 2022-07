Rodez - Carcassonne 202.5 km

Another stage in the scorching hot south of France that on paper looks like a chance for the sprinters but absolutely nobody thinks it will be.

Expected finish: 17:35 - 18:05 CEST

Cassoulet Crazy of the Day : Taco van der Hoorn

I could imagine a repeat win from Pedersen as well but a bit of a theme this Tour seems to be riders first coming close to winning a stage and then actually winning one later. So Taco or Fred Wright then?

