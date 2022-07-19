Tour de France Stage 16 LIVE

Carcassonne - Foix 178.5 km

Three stages in the Pyrenées starting with a teaser that is the most unpredictable one. It might be th last ominous looking of the three but with the brutally steep Mur de Péguère and a downhill finish in the finale it could be treacherous. Word of strong tailwinds in the first part of the stage could make for a hectic day right from the start too.

Expected finish: 16:55 - 17:30 CEST

Daredevil descender of the Day : Giulio Ciccone

People are going to start going for those polka dots and some that do might put themselves in a position to win a stage as well.

Official site , Startlist