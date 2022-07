Castelnau Magnoac - Cahors 188.3 km

One for the sprinters surely? Some mumbling of crosswinds and other shenanigans but I’ll believe it when I see it.

Expected finish: 17:15 - 17:40 CEST

Rocamadour of the Day : Caleb Ewan

Something has to go right for Lotto at some point, right? Right?

Official site , Startlist