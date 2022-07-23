Tour de France Stage 20 LIVE

Lacapelle-Marival - Rocamadour 40.7 km Timetrial

A solid long TT in the Tour this year. Barring major upsets the top 10 should be fairly fixed though so the fight for the stage win should be the main attraction today.

Expected finish: 17:50 CEST (last rider)

Pletwals of the Day : Filippo Ganna

Ganna’s “rested” legs vs. the “rhinoceros on crack”-form of Wout van Aert should be the story of the day. My bet is Ganna and Ineos needs it more and that makes the difference even if third-week form and momentum should never really be underestimated in final TdF timetrials.

Official site , Startlist , Start Times TT