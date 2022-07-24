Tour de France Femmes Stage 1 LIVE

Paris Tour Eiffel - Champs Élysées 81.6 km

After a too long wait the Tour de France for women is finally back. Eight stages starting with the classic Champs Élysées sprint and ending in the Vosges on the Super Planche des Belles Filles.

After the team presentation the actual stage starts at 13:30 CEST

Expected finish: 15:25 - 15:40 CEST

First Yellow Jersey of the 21st century : Lorena Wiebes

Rarely do we see a bigger favorite after the golden era of Vos than Wiebes on a sprint day like this. Still many more than capable opponents but if things go even close to OK for DSM then Wiebes should win this by a bike length even.

