Tour de France Stage 21 LIVE

Paris La Défense Arena - Champs Élysées 115.6 km

Victory parade and the sprint of sprints. Party in Paris tonight.

Expected finish: 19:25 - 19:45 CEST

Wout van Aert of the Day : Wout van Aert

After a lean Tour so far the old cyclocrosser grabs one last chance in Paris to prove the doubters wrong.

Honestly I’m trying to think of which sprinter could actually get his leadout to click on this tricky finish and after Cahors I couldn’t come up with one. Maybe Philipsen? And the Mads&Stuyven show is usually pretty reliable. Maybe that’s your podium, Wout, Philipsen, Pedersen in some order?

