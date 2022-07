Meaux - Provins 136.4 km

Second day and it’s another opportunity for the sprinters. The day is laced with the possibility of crosswinds in the finale.

Live coverage starts at 14:00 CEST (98 km to go)

Expected finish: 16:5 - 16:35 CEST

Provincial hero of the Day : Lorena Wiebes

Not getting into speculation as to what happens if there are crosswinds. Even if it does happen there’s nothing saying that won’t be in Wiebes favor as well.

