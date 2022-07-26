Tour de France Femmes Stage 3: Ludwig Spoils Vos’ Party

FDJ’s Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig timed matters to perfection and prevented Marianne Vos of Jumbo Visma from taking control of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes on all levels, winning a hard sprint on rolling uphill city blocks in Épernay, France. Vos, who remains in the yellow jersey as well as the green after taking a win and two seconds in the three stages so far, had delayed her move on the grinding finish to come past Kasia Niewiadoma of Canyon/SRAM and SDWorx’s Ashleigh Moolman, and was dashing up the center of the road in yellow toward even more glory. But Ludwig waited a bit longer before unleashing herself on the right barriers and came cleanly by Vos, opening up a two second gap at the finish to secure a landmark win for her, taking a stage of the inaugural French race for her French team. This sprint of 10 riders came at the end of a hectic final 20km, with a pair of climbs breaking up the peloton and a crash on the descent of the Cote de Mutigny. Vos herself had been distanced but caught up in time for the finale.

Results:

LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup, FDJ - SUEZ - Futuroscope, 3:22:54 VOS Marianne, Team Jumbo-Visma, 0:02 MOOLMAN Ashleigh, Team SD Worx PERSICO Silvia, Valcar - Travel & Service LONGO BORGHINI Elisa, Trek - Segafredo2043 NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna, Canyon//SRAM Racing183 GARCÍA Mavi, UAE Team ADQ, 0:06 VOLLERING Demi, Team SD Worx, 0:08 LABOUS Juliette, Team DSM, 0:11 VAN VLEUTEN Annemiek, Movistar Team, 0:20

GC:

VOS, 8:30:36 PERSICO Silvia, at 0:16 NIEWIADOMA, s.t. LONGO BORGHINI, 0:21 MOOLMAN Ashleigh, 0:51

Points

VOS, 160 points WIEBES Lorena, Team DSM, 113 KOPECKY Lotte, Team SD Worx, 102 PERSICO, 59 VAN DER DUIN Maike, Le Col - Wahoo, 55

KOM

GERRITSE Femke, Parkhotel Valkenburg, 8 points VOLLERING, 3

Reims - Épernay km

After two days where sprinters had a chance today is going to be fought out either between the GC riders or punchy attackers depending on how the finale is tackled. When the TdF used this finale in 2019 Alaphilippe attacked on the Côte dee Mutigny and soloed against a frantic chase to win.

Live coverage starts at 14:00/14:20 CEST

Expected finish: 16:15 - 16:35 CEST

Mutineer of the Day : Demi Vollering

I think a select group of favorites will go on that climb with 16 km to go and then the finish might suit Vollering. But a sneak attack from someone out of the GC is probably even more likely.

Official site , Startlist