Tour de France Femmes Stage 4 LIVE

Troyes - Bar-sur Aube 126.8 km

The first really crucial stage for the general classification. A hard hilly stage with around 15 km of spicy gravel in the finale. By all accounts this is the kind of nasty stuff we see in Paris-Tours so in all likelihood we’ll to see some get in trouble and maybe lose large chunks of time due to punctures or just from the race action.

Live coverage starts at 14:00/14:20 CEST

Expected finish: 16:15 - 16:35 CEST

Graveler of the Day : Elisa Longo Borghini

Trek have looked the most committed to actually taking time early in this race and with luck on their side this could be a Longo Borghini day.

