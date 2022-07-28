Tour de France Femmes Stage 5 LIVE

Bar-le-Duc - Saint Dié des Vosges 175.6 km

On day five we get to the first very standard uncomplicated “sprint stage”. Main twist of the day is this is one of the longest race days ever, well above what is normally allowed by the UCI in women’s races. Can teams hold the race together for a sprint or will we see a breakaway?

Live coverage starts at 14:00/14:20 CEST

Expected finish: 16:10 - 16:40 CEST

Randonneur of the Day : Thalita De Jong

I think a break runs away with it today. If not one that goes early then one that gets away mid-stage as the few teams working for a sprint are a bit depleted.

Official site , Startlist