Tour de France Femmes Stage 6 LIVE

Saint Dié des Vosges - Rosheim 129.2 km

Lumpier looking but not a massively harder day than yesterday. Could be just lumpy enough to deter people hoping to make it a sprint but otoh it looks like a prime chance for a day when you may get to sprint without the Evil Wiebes?

Live coverage starts at 14:00/14:20 CEST

Expected finish: 16:15 - 16:40 CEST

Vosgesian of the Day : Elisa Balsamo

Trek have struck out so far so maybe they go for what is looking like their best remaining chance of a stage win?

