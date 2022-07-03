Tour de France Stage 3 LIVE

Vejle - Sønderborg 182 km

One more day of Danish Tour-mania. This looks like a very standard week one sprint stage on paper. So we should see the bigs go head to head again.

It’s a flat uncomplicated finale with the exception of that one 90 degree turn at 800 m which, depending on if they’ve paved over the normal traffic island there or if they’ve just narrowed it with barriers, could be anywhere from tricky to really nasty.

Expected finish: 17:10 - 17:35 CEST

Sønderjyde of the Day : Fabio Jakobsen

Quick Step didn’t really get to play with their full deck yesterday after Lampy and Mørkøv got held up in the crash. With full force today they could complete their Danish hat trick.

Official site , Startlist