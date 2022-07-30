Tour de France Femmes Stage 7 LIVE

Sélestat - Le Markstein 127.1 km

These are the kind of mountain days we can usually only dream about in women’s cycling. Multiple real climbs are a rare sight, the GiroDonne had two stages almost as hard this year but usually when we see big climbs it’s in hockey stick stages. ( ________/ )

Live coverage starts at 15:00/15:20 CEST (probably too late to see the first climb)

Expected finish: 17:15 - 17:50 CEST

Ballon Animal of the Day : Demi Vollering

Annemiek vs Moolman/Vollering is what everyone is expecting I think and the smart money is on Annemiek. Me, I think SD Worx are going to be an unpleasant surprise for her.

Official site , Startlist