Tour de France Femmes Stage 8: Van Vleuten Locks Down Inaugural Tour de France Title

After her dominating long-range performance in yesterday’s first mountain stage put her in control of the Tour de France Femme, Annemiek Van Vleuten of Movistar drove home the point by winning today’s final stage atop the Superplanche des Belles Filles for the overall victory in the race’s inaugural edition. Van Vleuten took off with over 5km remaining in the brutal last climb, caught and passed the leading group, and was never threatened for anything but the stage win, which she took by 30 seconds over Demi Vollering of SD Worx, who began the day more than three minutes down in second place. Vollering will remain there on the podium, and has secured the KOM competition as well. Kasia Niewiadoma and Juliette Labous defended their third and fourth overall positions, while Silvia Persico took third on the stage and moved to fifth place in the final standings. Marianne Vos did not compete for the stage win but finished comfortably ahead in the points competition. Shirin van Anrooij took home the young rider’s white jersey.

Results:

Annemiek van Vleuten Movistar Team, 03:37:23 Demi Vollering Team SD Worx, + 30 Silvia Persico Valcar-Travel & Service, + 01:43 Katarzyna Niewiadoma CANYON//SRAM Racing, + 01:52 Juliette Labous Team DSM, + 01:56 Elisa Longo Borghini Trek-Segafredo, + 02:01 Veronica Ewers EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, + 02:13 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope, + 02:50 Mavi Garcia UAE Team ADQ, + 02:59 Liane Lippert Team DSM, + 03:01

GC:

van Vleuten, 26:55:44 Vollering, + 03:48 Niewiadoma + 06:35 Labous, + 07:28 Persico, + 08:00 Longo Borghini, + 08:26 Ludwig, + 08:59 Evita Muzic, FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope, + 13:54 Ewers, + 15:05 Garcia, + 15:15 Elise Chabbey CANYON//SRAM Racing, + 16:44 Riejanne Markus Team Jumbo-Visma, + 18:27 Yara Kastelijn Plantur-Pura, + 19:53 Shirin van Anrooij Trek-Segafredo, + 25:50 Tamara Dronova Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad, + 28:51 Liane Lippert Team DSM, + 29:49 Mie Bjørndal Ottestad Uno-X Pro Cycling Team, + 29:50 Erica Magnaldi UAE Team ADQ, + 30:15 Alena Amialiusik CANYON//SRAM Racing, + 30:51 Grace Brown FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope, + 31:01

Young Rider

van Anrooij Mischa Bredewold Parkhotel Valkenburg, + 05:41 Vittoria Guazzini FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope, + 23:4 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, + 38:29 Victoire Berteau Cofidis Women Team,+ 38:54

Points

VOS Marianne, Team Jumbo-Visma, 272 points KOPECKY Lotte, Team SD Worx, 174 CONFALONIERI Maria Giulia, Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling127 PERSICO Silvia, Valcar - Travel & Service, 106 VOLLERING, 104

KOM

Vollering...

Lure - Super Planche des Belles Filles 123.3 km

Another tough mountain day. This time with the top step of the podium decided so it may open up some new possibilities

Live coverage starts at 15:15/15:35 CEST (roughly at the first QoM)

Expected finish: 17:15 - 17:50 CEST

Plank jumper of the Day : Annemiek van Vleuten

I thought SD Worx might have an answer yesterday and well...... Today a lot of speculation that maybe a break of strong riders can survive as Movistar take a more relaxed ride. My guess is if AvV is this strong she will probably want to win in yellow too.

