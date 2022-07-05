Tour de France Stage 4: Wout Wouts the Peloton

Wout Van Aert got his stage win at last. After three straight disappointments, second place each time, the maillot jaune made no mistake by breaking away solo over the final 10km of the race, from the Cote de Cap Blanc-Nez, and Wouting his rivals into irrelevance on the day. Before that, only two riders made any effort to liven things up — Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF, who scooped up lots of delicious KOM points, and Anthony Perez of Cofidis, who didn’t quite make it into position for the stage win but wrapped up the red number for tomorrow at least. MCN should be in polka dots for the rest of the week. Van Aert should be in yellow until the first major climbing stage on Friday.

Results

1. VAN AERT Wout TJV 4h01’36” 80 2. PHILIPSEN Jasper ADC 08” 50 3. LAPORTE Christophe TJV 08” 35 4. KRISTOFF Alexander IWG 08” 25 5. SAGAN Peter TEN 08” 15 6. MOZZATO Luca BBK 08” 10 7. VAN POPPEL Danny BOH 08” 5 8. HOFSTETTER Hugo ARK 08” 3 9. MATTHEWS Michael BEX 08” 2 10. THOMAS Benjamin COF 08” 1

Dunkerque - Calais 171.5 km

A very tricky stage by all accounts. Small roads, risk of wind, punishing little climbs.

Expected finish: 17:10 - 17:35 CEST

Non-Doverite of the Day : Wout van Aert

They say the man never wins, well how about here?

