Tour de France Stage 6: Pogačar IntoYellow With Stage Sprint Win

UAE’s Tadej Pogačar launched his bid for a third consecutive maillot jaune by taking the lead of the Tour de France with a sprint win in stage 6 to Longwy. On the Tour’s longest day, the succession of small climbs narrowed the lead group dramatically and left the stage open to any of several climbers. First Alexis Vuillermoz took a turn at attacking from some distance, getting a gap with five km remaining, only to see himself reeled in for a bunch arrival. Then Jumbo-Visma’s Primož Roglič, bouncing back after dislocating his shoulder in a crash yesterday, made an effort to accelerate inside the final 500 meters. But Pogačar had the biggest turn of speed left in his legs, came around his countryman, and cruised home for the win.

The effort put Pogačar into the overall lead for the first time this year, with the Slovenian taking a ten second time bonus in order to come past EF’s Nielson Powless, who began the day six seconds ahead of Pogačar and undoubtedly hoping to become the first American to wear the leader’s jersey since 2006. With the first mountain stage of real consequence looming tomorrow, the dreams of yellow are probably over for all but the very top contenders for overall victory.

Overnight leader Wout Van Aert, who has had the maillot jaune since leaving Denmark, made an extensive effort to defend it, knowing that it was unlikely to remain with him at the day’s end. With 15km to go Van Aert was alone out in front following a long solo breakaway of some 70km, but reality clawed him back and with Pogačar and Powless both less than 20 seconds behind overall, the Belgian’s chances of keeping the jersey were doomed on such a difficult day of climbing. Van Aert continues to show why he is on the short list of cycling superstars, and his 61-point lead in the Points Competition is a sign that he will likely hold the green jersey all the way to Paris.

EF gained some consolation for missing out on yellow by the continued hold of Magnus Cort Nielsen on the maillot à pois, which he might just hang on to tomorrow with 11 points in hand, though the winner at La Super Planche des Belles Filles will get ten points and there are a couple other crumbs out on the course as well, so the Dane will likely go in search of those early points to ensure another couple days in the polka dots.

Results:

Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates, 04:27:13 Michael Matthews Team BikeExchange-Jayco, s.t. David Gaudu Groupama-FDJ Tom Pidcock INEOS Grenadiers Nairo Quintana Team Arkéa-Samsic Dylan Teuns Bahrain Victorious Jonas Vingegaard Jumbo-Visma Daniel Martinez INEOS Grenadiers Primoz Roglic Jumbo-Visma Romain Bardet Team DSM

GC

Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates, 20:44:44 Neilson Powless EF Education-EasyPost, + 04 Jonas Vingegaard Jumbo-Visma, + 31 Adam Yates INEOS Grenadiers+ 39 Tom Pidcock INEOS Grenadiers+ 40 Geraint Thomas INEOS Grenadiers+ 46 Aleksandr Vlasov BORA-hansgrohe+ 52 Daniel Martinez INEOS Grenadiers+ 01:00 Romain Bardet Team DSM+ 01:01 David Gaudu Groupama-FDJ+ 01:02 Nairo Quintana Team Arkéa-Samsic+ 01:05 Enric Mas Movistar Team+ 01:12

Binche - Longwy 219.9 km

Breakaway day? Long stage anyway and a tired peloton.

Expected finish: 17:15 - 17:45 CEST

Breakaway the of the Day : Lennard Kämna

Seems to be on a roll? Not his best terrain but good opportunity.

Official site , Startlist