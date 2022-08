‘s-Hertogenbosch - Utrecht 175.1 km

Sprinters’ day in spite of the fearsome Alto de Amerongse, with a dizzying 2,4% average gradient, in the middle of the stage.

Expected finish: 17:20 - 17:45 CEST

Domtor of the Day : Tim Merlier

Going entirely off the Euros result here, subtract Fabio (QS without a sprinter here, how weird is that?) and Merlier looks top of the pile.

