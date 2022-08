Vitoria-Gasteiz - Laguardia 152.5 km

After a wild and crazy few days with not so much as a tiny hilltop finish in sight the Vuelta finally returns to normal today

Expected finish: 17:20 - 17:40 CEST

NY Airport guy of the Day : Julian Alaphilippe

This looks like a good finale for Ala to get a win and get Pat off his back so he can ride the rest of the Vuelta as relaxed preparation.

