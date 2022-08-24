Filed under: Live Races Vuelta a España Stage 5 LIVE By Jens Aug 24, 2022, 7:20am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Vuelta a España Stage 5 LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Irun - Bilbao 187.2 km A very basquey profile for day two back in Spain Expected finish: 17:15 - 17:45 CEST Guggenheimer of the Day : Gino Mäder I dunno, he’s due a result, no? Official site , Startlist More From Podium Cafe Deutschland Tour LIVE Vuelta a España Stage 4 LIVE Where There’s a Will, by Emily Chappell Vuelta a España Stage 3 LIVE Bemer Cyclassics LIVE Vuelta a España Stage 2 LIVE Loading comments...
