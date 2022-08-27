Classic Lorient Agglomération LIVE

Plouay - Plouay 158.8 km

The WWT changes but Plouay stays the same. Well not quite, they do fiddle with the course but essentially it is unchanged as one of the best one-day races in the women’s calendar.

Expected finish: 14:45 - 14:55 CEST

Matron of the Day : Grace Brown

You used to be able to say that every top rider was going to be at Plouay but the heavier summer stage racing program is clearly taking its toll on some of the older classic late summer races. Some teams are stacked while others look a bit like they are airing their b-squads of underused riders.

Official site , Startlist