La Pola Llaviana - Colláu Fancuaya 153.4 km

About as nasty as it gets in the Vuelta. Six categorized climbs, one of them right at the start, and a new terrible finishing climb. This will make a dent in the GC.

Expected finish: 17:15 - 17:45 CEST

Masochist of the Day : Primož Roglič

I still believe. Will the Belgian press cry at the end of this? Maybe not but maybe be less superbly confident.

Official site , Startlist