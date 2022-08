Plouay - Plouay 254.8 km

French classic. Could be fun, could be dull as dirt, you never know in advance.

Expected finish: 16:45 - 17:00 CEST

Mavi Garcia of the Day : Valentin Madouas

I don’t really think so but just acknowledging that he has worked up to a win like this one.

Official site , Startlist