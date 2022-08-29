Transfers 2023 Part II: Seriously, no one wants Cav?

As the transfer season ticks on we’ve seen many of the big moves confirmed. We’ve seen teams like Jumbo-Visma and Trek-Segafredo women’s teams bringing in big names to solidify their positions as mega-teams. We’ve seen Alpecin bringing in more winner types for one-day races and sprints, Ineos going all in on Hayters, Groupama promoting half their devo squad etc. etc. . All this covered in the original transfer thread over here.

The big question is still unanswered though, who will scoop up Mark Cavendish and give him a home and a chance to win stages again at the Tour de France? Surely there is a match for Cav out there ?