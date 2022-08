Womens World Tour racing in the Netherlands with plenty of chances for sprinters, a GC decided by a hilly Cauberg stage and a 17 km timetrial at the weekend.

Stage 1: Leleystad - Leleystad 141.2 km

Stage 2: Ede - Ede 117.8 km

Stage 3: Gennep - Gennep 139.1 km

Stage 4: Landgraaf - Landgraaf 135.2 km

Stage 5: Sittard-Geleen 17.8 km Timetrial

Stage 6: Arnhem - Arnhem 150.3 km

