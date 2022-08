Elche - Alicante 30.9 km Timetrial

Time trial day on the Costa Blanca. If you want to stick close to Remco you better be on a good day today.

Expected finish: 17:30 CEST (final rider)

Speedy Ex-pat of the Day : Remco Evenepoel

Pedersen says he wants to win this but anyone who thinks they can beat WonderKid today better put on their big boy bibs and be prepared to go very fast.

