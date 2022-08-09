Tour of Scandinavia LIVE

Stage 1: Copenhagen - Helsingør 145.6 km

The Ladies Tour of Norway is expanding to include a little bit of Denmark and Sweden. A race with plenty for the sprinters until we get a GC decider on the stage 5 mountain finish at Norefjell. We start in downtown Copenhagen with a long stage through sunny Sjælland to finish in Helsingør, the home of Hamlet.

Expected finish: 17:55 -18:25 CEST

Happy Ophelia of the Day : Marianne Vos

I wish I could be more original but unless she is overcome with sadness as the race does its first intermediate sprint up Geels Bakke, where she lost the 2011 World Championships to Italy and Giorgia Bronzini, or if she gets another puppypootjes DSQ then I don’t see how she loses on the form she’s in.

Official site , Startlist