Blegny - Namur 199.7 km

One of the little fall classics that’s usually good when the startlist is good and with teams hungry hungry for points this year, the list is pretty good.

There’s a women’s version starting up too that there will be video of before the men. Still just a 1.2 race so no major teams but some of the better Contis fighting it out.

Citadellists of the Day : Dylan Teuns & Yara Kastelijn

It’s stuff like this Teuns moved over early for you’d have to assume?

Official site , Startlist