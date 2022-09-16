 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen LIVE

By Jens
new

Koolskamp - Koolskamp 195.3 km (13 laps)

One of the last gasps of the year of the Belgian calendar.

Kampioen of the Day : Fabio Jakobsen

His leadout is Mark Cavendish (will someone sign him, please?). How can he lose?

Official site , Startlist

