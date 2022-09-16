Filed under: Live Races Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen LIVE By Jens Sep 16, 2022, 7:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen LIVE Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Koolskamp - Koolskamp 195.3 km (13 laps) One of the last gasps of the year of the Belgian calendar. Kampioen of the Day : Fabio Jakobsen His leadout is Mark Cavendish (will someone sign him, please?). How can he lose? Official site , Startlist More From Podium Cafe War on Wheels, by Justin McCurry Coppa Sabatini. LIVE GP de Wallonie LIVE Vuelta Notes: What *Really* Comes Next For Evenepoel, And the Other Vuelta Stars? Okolo Slovenska LIVE Tour de Luxembourg LIVE Loading comments...
Loading comments...