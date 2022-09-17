Worlds: Elite Time trials LIVE

Women’s & Men’s TT Wollongong 34.2 km

World Championships kick off with a bang, two very unpredictable timetrials.

Same course, said to be very technical and not necessarily one for the pure wattmonsters.

Mrs & Mr Bruce of the Day : Annemiek van Vleuten & Filippo Ganna

Betting on the course rumors being true and AvV getting that little edge over the two favs, the purer rouleurs Reusser and Van Dijk. And also that Ganna is technical enough that no one is getting an edge over him.

Official site , Startlist/livetiming Women , Startlist/livetiming Men