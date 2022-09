Junior RR 67.2 km (4 laps) / Elite RR 164.3 km

Juniors stay on the city circuit, elites add the loop including Mount Keira which adds a wrinkle and some serious climbing.

Flying Doctors of the Day : Zoe Bä(a?)ckstedt & Marianne Vos

Junior phenomenon + Senior phenomenon. 100% prediction.

Official site , Startlist/livetiming Juniors , Startlist/livetiming Elite