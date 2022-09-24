Worlds: EVENEPOEL STEALS AWAY FOR THE TITLE

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium launched his latest and greatest solo attack to win the Men’s Road Race World Championship today in Wollongong, Australia. Evenepoel was part of a group that caught the breakaway field with 30km remaining, then decided to go it alone, notwithstanding the presumed strategy of the Belgian team to bring Wout Van Aert to a sprint. Evenepoel initially drew Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan for company, but soon left him behind as well, gaining 30 seconds, then a minute, and steadily increasing his advantage over Lutsenko plus the next chase group who finally caught the Kazakh before the sprint for podium places. Christophe Laporte of France won the battle for silver, ahead of Australia’s Michael Matthews.

Evenepoel’s world title caps an incredible season in which he won the Monument Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Vuelta a España, allowing him to join the upper echelon of cycling at just 22 years of age.

Full results HERE.

Elite RR 266.9 km

Time for the big one. Showdown of the heavyweights.

Skippy the Bush Kangaroo of the Day : Mathieu van der Poel

Everything Wout wants, Mathieu gets.

Official site , Startlist/livetiming Elite