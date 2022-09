Trujillo - Alto de Piornal 192 km

Going up the same mountain twice from two completely different directions and they’re both 13.5 km climbs at 5%. That kind of consistency is quite a feat.

Expected finish: 17:15 -17:45 CEST

Dominican Dictator of the Day : Wilco Kelderman

He’s got a bit of a finish in him if he gets away in a group. Not looking like a climb where the pure climbers can make much of a dent.

