Talavera de la Reina - Talavera de la Reina 138.3 km

Lumpy day but not really in a way that will affect the GC, unless someone has a really wacky ambush plan (hint: they don’t).

Expected finish: 17:20 -17:40 CEST

Escape artist of the Day : Rudy Molard

Time to think outside the box. But not completely outside the box.

Official site , Startlist